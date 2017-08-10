Pakistan's deposed PM to resume rally amid tight security

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to resume a much-publicized two-day rally following his removal last month from office by the Supreme Court for concealing assets.

Sharif drew the support of tens of thousands of people Wednesday as his convoy left Islamabad for Lahore, which is his power base.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan's new premier who replaced Sharif a week after his July 28 disqualification, has ordered special measures for Sharif's safety.

In 2007, a bomb and gun attack killed former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at an election rally in Rawalpindi, where Sharif was staying Thursday.

Abbasi, a six-time lawmaker from Sharif's ruling party, has said his party's leader is not rallying against anyone and he is just returning home.