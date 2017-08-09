Philippine elections chief files criminal raps against wife

The Philippine elections chief has filed criminal complaints against his estranged wife, who has publicly accused him of amassing unexplained wealth and receiving commissions from a law firm whose clients include a company that provided vote-counting machines in last year's presidential polls.

Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista said Wednesday that the allegations made by his wife, Patricia Paz Bautista, and her lawyers "are all lies" and that he's filed complaints that include robbery and extortion against her before a prosecutor's office. Her lawyer has denied the charges.

Bautista has said the problem wasn't connected to and won't likely affect the outcome of the May 9 elections last year.

Congressmen and the Department of Justice have called for an investigation of the looming scandal his wife has dubbed "my telenovela."