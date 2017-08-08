Landslide kills 23 in village in southwest China

Authorities say a rain-triggered landslide has hit a village in southwest China, killing 23 people and leaving two others missing.

The landslide hit Gengdi village in Sichuan province early Tuesday. Rescuers were able to pull one person out from the rubble, and four others had minor injuries.

The provincial government's news office also says 71 houses were destroyed and a 5-kilometer (3-mile) stretch of road was damaged.

The government says the landslide has caused 160 million yuan ($23.9 million) in direct economic losses.