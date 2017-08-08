Coming to you from a Cairo village: Egypt's first minicar

In Egypt, where many suffer under economic hardship, 35-year-old entrepreneur Ahmed Saeed el-Feki has been working hard to make something of himself. He has launched his own business building a minicar in a country that relies heavily on imports of small automobiles.

El-Feki set up a small workshop in his village, not far from the Giza pyramids, to create the first Egyptian-made minicar, the "minicar Egypt."

He says he "decided to think outside the box and create a local product to replace the Tuk Tuk."

The golf-cart looking minicar is different in design from the Chinese Tuk Tuk, a three-wheeled motorized vehicle used as a taxi that's popular in Egypt.

El-Feki says orders are coming in, not only from Egyptian businessmen and companies, but from other African countries as well.