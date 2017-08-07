Storms, heavy winds hit Croatia, Serbia after heat wave

A heavy storm with strong winds and rain has hit the Balkans as the weather changed following a week of record high temperatures in the region and elsewhere in Europe.

Temperatures dropped Monday by 15 degrees in some areas, bringing relief after reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius (104F) last week.

In Croatia's Istria peninsula, stormy winds late on Sunday uprooted trees and damaged roofs. Temporary traffic restrictions were imposed in some areas along the Adriatic coast late on Sunday and early on Monday.

In neighboring Serbia, sudden heavy rains hit a mountainous region in the west of the country late Monday before spreading to other parts of the country.

Meteorologists say the heat wave will return later in the week.