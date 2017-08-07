Haiti may ban gay marriage, public support for LGBTQ rights

A gay rights group in Haiti says it is fighting to head off a proposed law that would ban same-sex marriage and prohibit any public demonstrations in favor of LGBTQ people in the Caribbean country.

A bill passed by the Haitian Senate last week provides for up to three years in prison and a fine of about $8,000 for either party to a marriage not between a man and a woman. The bill also would ban any public support or advocacy for LGBTQ rights.

Haitian law already specifically defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

Charlot Jeudy of the gay rights organization Kouraj said Monday that the legislation would violate the constitution and his group will try to persuade members of the Chamber of Deputies to reject it.