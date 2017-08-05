Guam high school students to learn more about decolonization

Education leaders in Guam have their sights set on better teaching high school juniors and seniors about the concept of decolonization and what it would mean for the U.S. territory.

The Guam Pacific Daily News reports officials met on Thursday to determine what decolonization topics should be integrated into the Department of Education's curriculum. The program will be geared toward older high school students so they can be better informed to decide on a plebiscite vote for Guam's political status.

A subcommittee of the Commission on Decolonization is spearheading the program. The subcommittee sees the third and fourth quarters of the upcoming school year as the earliest opportunity to implement the curriculum. It plans to recommend a two-year education campaign to the commission.