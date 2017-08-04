Kenya opposition says police raid its vote tallying center

A spokesman for Kenya's main opposition group says that police in masks and armed with rifles have raided their vote tallying centers, scaring workers and taking away equipment ahead of next week's presidential polls.

Dennis Onyango of the National Super Alliance said in statement Friday that workers at the centers where the raids were conducted counted up to 30 men in hoods who took away cellphones, notebooks and work identity cards.

He said police also took surveillance cameras, desktop computers, computer servers and laptops. Photos were taken of the staff's identification documents.

The ruling Jubilee Party had opposed the opposition setting up an alternative tallying center for Tuesday's election, but later said it would have its own.