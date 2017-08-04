2 teen campers, pilot killed in plane crash in Switzerland

Police in eastern Switzerland say a pilot and two teenagers connected with an aviation camp have been killed in a plane crash in the Alps.

The regional Graubuenden police say the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down at the foot of the Diavolezza mountain station, near the Swiss border with Italy about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Milan.

The police said in a statement that two 14-year-old boys and the pilot, all Swiss, were recovered dead in the wreckage from the plane that had taken off Friday morning in the town of Samedan. A 17-year-old was seriously injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Yves Burkhardt, an official with the Aero-Club de Suisse club that is affiliated with the ProAero aviation camp, said: "We are all in shock."