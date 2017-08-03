NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan, coalition says

A NATO soldier was killed and six personnel were wounded Thursday evening in Afghanistan when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber, according to a coalition statement.

The injured, five troops and one interpreter, are being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield. All are listed to be in stable condition.

A U.S. defense official said no U.S. troops were involved.

The incident, which occurred in Qarabagh District in the Kabul Province, comes one day after two U.S. Army soldiers were killed in Kandahar in a suicide attack.

The coalition is comprised of 13,000 troops from 39 countries in order to assist Afghan troops.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.