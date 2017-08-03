Japan Prime Minister Abe reshuffles Cabinet as support dips

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has resigned ahead of a reshuffling of the leadership meant to shore up the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ailing approval ratings.

Abe was due to announce a new Cabinet lineup later Thursday.

Abe's popularity has suffered from a spate of scandals over alleged cronyism and other abuses. Last week, Abe's protege, Tomomi Inada, stepped down as defense minister after the disclosure that the ministry hid information about risks faced by Japanese peacekeeping troops in South Sudan.

The widely expected Cabinet shakeup was not expected to have a major impact on Japan's foreign policy or economy.

Local media report that the new Cabinet will likely include many Cabinet veterans as public reassurance.