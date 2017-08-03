Egypt raises water, sewage bills as part of reform program

The Egyptian government has increased the prices of drinking water and sewage fees up to 50 percent as part of an extensive economic reforms program aimed at closing the budget deficit.

The decision reported on Thursday goes into effect in August. The hike saves L.E. 1 billion in subsidies, said Mohi el-Serafi, spokesman the country's water and sewage agency.

Egyptians will be paying between L.E. 00.30 and L.E. 00.45 for the consumption of up to 10 cubic meters (13.08 cubic yards) of water and from L.E. 00.70 to L.E. 1.20 for up to 20 cubic meters (26 cubic yards)

Egypt is taking steps to reform its economy including flotation of the currency. The measures meet demands by the International Monetary Fund, which secured a $12 billion bailout loan to Egypt.