4 UK men get long prison sentences for plotting attack

A British judge has sentenced three men to life in prison and a fourth to at least 15 years for planning a knife and bomb attack inspired by Islamic extremism.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz were convicted of preparing terrorist acts after a trial that was partly held in secret for national security reasons.

The men were arrested last year after weapons were found in Ali's car, including a partial pipe bomb and a meat cleaver with "kaffir" — infidel in Arabic — on the blade. Prosecutors say the men intended to attack police or military targets.

Judge Henry Globe on Thursday sentenced Ali, Hussain and Rahman to life with no chance of parole for 20 years. Aziz, a late recruit to the plot, got at least 15 years.