UK workers rescuing up to 70 hikers in Northern Ireland

U.K. emergency officials are rescuing as many as 70 people, including many young military cadets, who became stranded while training in the mountains in Northern Ireland.

U.K. coast guard officials say in a social media post that all members of the group have been accounted for, although some may be suffering from exposure. Search and rescue helicopters are on the scene near the Mourne Mountains in southeast Northern Ireland.

Authorities say the hikers were caught out by poor weather.