Russia says talks _ not sanctions _ will solve NKorea issue

Russia's new U.N. ambassador says sanctions won't solve the problem of North Korea's expanding nuclear and ballistic missile programs — only dialogue primarily between the United States and North Korea will.

Vassily Nebenzia told U.N. reporters on Wednesday that "this is a difficult thing and no easy solution, but in our view the only way to effectively break the deadlock — it's a very dangerous one we agree."

The United States and China said a week ago they were making progress on a resolution that would impose new sanctions on North Korea. The U.S. gave China, North Korea's neighbor and ally, a proposed resolution several weeks ago.

But Nebenzia indicated the discussions may not produce a result.

"In the coming days we'll understand whether there'll be a resolution," he said.