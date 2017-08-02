Mexico says it's willing to talk on sensitive NAFTA issues

Mexico says it is willing to talk about tough issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is set to start Aug. 16.

Canada has strongly opposed a U.S. proposal to eliminate bi-national dispute resolution panels in which experts now review decisions to impose tariffs or quotas. But Mexico's economy secretary says he isn't taking take an immediate position on the panels, though he adds that Mexico wants to "modernize" the process.

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said Wednesday that Mexico would be willing to put stronger labor and environmental guarantees in NAFTA. The issues were previously relegated to weak "side agreements."

Mexico also wants the energy sector included in the agreement. It wasn't covered by the original 1994 trade pact between the three countries.