Mexican authorities warn of radioactive material robbery

Mexican authorities are searching for an industrial measuring device containing radioactive material that was stolen from a van in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

The equipment belongs to the civil engineering department of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon. It contains cesium 137 and americium-beryllium.

Authorities say that the material poses serious health risks. Citizens are warned not to touch or go near the equipment, and a security perimeter of 100 feet (30 meters) is recommended.

The public statement was posted on Facebook early Wednesday.

There have been several such thefts in Mexico in recent years, but the radioactive materials have been recovered.