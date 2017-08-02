Indonesian police shoot at Papuan villagers, killing 1

Indonesian police shot at indigenous Papuan villagers, killing one person and wounding several others, including two children, during a confrontation that erupted after workers at a company in the remote area refused to take a sick villager to a hospital.

The parliament of the Deiyai area in easternmost Papua has called for the arrest of officers involved in the shooting Tuesday and the withdrawal of the mobile brigade, a police paramilitary unit.

The district chief, Fransiskus Bobii, said Wednesday that one person was killed. A police report says a 28-year-old man suffered multiple bullet wounds and died instantly. It says seven others were wounded, including two 8-year-olds.

Indonesia maintains a significant security presence in the volatile provinces of Papua and West Papua, where a decades-long separatist movement simmers.