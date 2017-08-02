EU warns Poland to stop defying ban on forest logging

The European Union is warning Poland not to continue logging in Europe's last pristine woodland after Warsaw vowed to defy a ruling by the EU's top court to stop cutting down trees in the Bialowieza Forest.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Wednesday that "complying with decisions of Court of Justice of the EU is indeed an integral part of European law upon which our very union is founded."

The Polish Environment Ministry said Monday it would keep logging despite the ban. Polish news channels have broadcast footage of such logging this week.

The Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe's last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the subject of a heated political dispute over large-scale logging ordered by Poland's conservative government. Environmentalists and the EU oppose the logging.