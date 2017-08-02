Anti-India strike, security lockdown shuts disputed Kashmir

A teenage boy has died in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after he was wounded by government forces during anti-India protests, triggering a fresh strike by separatists.

The 17-year-old died early Wednesday at a hospital in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, where businesses and shops have been shut to protest his death.

Authorities clamped a curfew in the old parts of Srinagar in anticipation of more protests against Indian rule. The boy died Tuesday during demonstrations that erupted after troops killed two top rebels in a gunbattle and fatally shot a civilian.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both the countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 against Indian rule. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the conflict.