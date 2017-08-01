Eurozone economy picked up speed in the second quarter

Europe's economic expansion kept on rolling and even picked up a little speed in the second quarter.

The economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the quarter before and by 2.1 percent compared to a year earlier.

The official figures announced Tuesday compared with a 0.5 percent quarterly expansion in the first quarter.

The eurozone is being boosted by a growing global economy, buoyant consumer and business sentiment, and massive monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The ECB has been reluctant to announce when it will dial back the stimulus in the form of bond purchases slated to run at least through year end. That's because annual inflation at 1.3 percent remains below its goal of just under 2 percent.