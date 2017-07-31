World
China urges support for new Israel-Palestinian peace plan
UNITED NATIONS – China's U.N. ambassador is urging the international community to support President Xi Jinping's new four-point proposal to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state.
Ambassador Liu Jieyi said at a news conference Monday that China's future diplomatic efforts will focus on trying to move toward a lasting and negotiated solution based on the four proposals.
Xi signaled China's stepped-up engagement in the Middle East when he met recently in Beijing with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and outlined the proposal.
The four points are:
—Advancing the two-state solution.
—Upholding "the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security" and immediately ending Israeli settlement building.
—Coordinating international efforts to put forward "peace-promoting measures" that entail joint participation."
—Promoting development and cooperation between the Palestinians and Israel.