Spain: 1 dead, 8 hurt in apartment explosion near Pamplona

Spanish officials say an explosion in an apartment in northern Spain has killed one person and injured eight others.

The Navarra regional government says police are investigating the explosion that occurred in the town of Puente la Reina, near the city of Pamplona, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, killing one person.

Authorities say police have not been able to identify the body found in the first-floor apartment because it was so badly burnt. Police believe it could be the tenant, an 80-year-old man.

Flying glass and bricks from the explosion hit eight passers-by in the street. Authorities say four people were taken to the hospital and one of them is seriously injured.

Authorities have evacuated the three-story building because the blast damaged its structure.