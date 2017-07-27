Pakistan's interior minister announces plans to resign

Pakistan's interior minister has announced plans to resign over differences with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ruling party.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that he will, however, stay on in his post until the Supreme Court announces its decision following a tribunal-appointed probe into corruption allegations against Sharif's family.

The probe earlier this month found that the wealth possessed by the Sharifs exceeds their known sources of income.

The court has the power to dismiss Sharif as prime minister but his party holds majority in parliament and would in that case appoint a new prime minister.

The interior minister's announcement confirmed speculations about his differences with Sharif.

The Supreme Court is to announce its decision in the Sharif case on Friday.