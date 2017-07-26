Sri Lanka deploys army to distribute fuel during strike

Sri Lanka's government has deployed army troops to restore fuel distribution crippled during a strike launched by trade unions who want to stop leases of oil tanks to India and China.

Long lines have formed at gasoline stations across Sri Lanka since Monday evening due to the strike by workers at the state-run petroleum company.

The army troops are working in distribution facilities alongside the workers not on strike.

The government on Tuesday approved an agreement to sell a 70 percent stake in a southern port to China.

Ceylon Petroleum Common Workers Union spokesman D.J. Rajakaruna said that along with the agreement, China will get 11 oil tanks at the port and the government plans to give 99 oil tanks in an eastern port to India.