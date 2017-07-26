Prominent German radical convicted of backing Islamic terror

A court has convicted one of Germany's most prominent Islamic radicals of supporting a foreign terrorist organization and sentenced him to 5½ years in prison.

German news agency dpa reported that the state court in Duesseldorf ruled on Wednesday that 36-year-old Sven Lau supported the Army of Emigrants and Partisans, known as JAMWA. He was accused of acting as the contact for extremists wanting to fight for the group in Syria.

Lau, a convert to Islam, made headlines in 2014 when he tried to establish a "Sharia police" in the German city of Wuppertal to enforce a strict interpretation of Islam.

His terror organization trial, which opened in September, covered accusations dating back to 2013.