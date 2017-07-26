Man shot dead by Australian police during standoff at Sydney train station

A man was shot and killed by Australian police Wednesday night after witnesses said he threatened officers with scissors and told cops to "shoot him" during a brief standoff at a Sydney train station.

Police were called to Sydney's Central Station just before 6:45 p.m. local time for a report of a robbery, news.com.au reported. When they arrived, they discovered a man who was reportedly acting violently inside a nearby flower shop.

Video taken by bystanders shows the man charging toward the two officers before he was shot. The officers fired several shots, killing the man at the scene. New South Wales police confirmed "a man has been shot following a confrontation with police," but did not provide additional details.

Witnesses told news.com.au the incident began when the man walked into the flower shop and started "breaking everything."

"A man came from nowhere. He tried to grab an old man, the florist owner, and he was pulling him and yelling at him," Nathan Yin, a witness, told the news site. "I said, 'What the f*** do you want?' and he said, 'I just want to die.'"

Yin added: "The man, I think he was holding scissors and trying to grab police and the police have shot him. Three or four gun shots."

Witnesses also said the man was heard saying "shoot me" to the officers while he held scissors in his hand.

It wasn't immediately clear what the man's name or motive was, and if the incident was terror-related.