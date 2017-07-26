Hurricane, tropical storm prowl Pacific Ocean far off Mexico

Hurricane Irwin lost force and was downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean far west of Mexico, while Hurricane Hilary maintained a steady course out to sea with no threat to land expected.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

Its center was about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and heading west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Hilary was expected to weaken during the next 48 hours.

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect.