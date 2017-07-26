Death toll in building collapse in India rises to 17

Officials say the death toll in a building collapse in the western Indian city of Mumbai has risen to 17.

The fire department said Wednesday that rescue workers are still working at the site where the five-story building came crashing down a day earlier.

Officials say at least 13 people were injured and about a dozen are still unaccounted for. The building was in an eastern suburb of Mumbai, India's business and entertainment capital.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season, which is June to September.