Congo rebel leader, wanted for crimes, surrenders

The United Nations mission in Congo says the leader of a rebel group who is wanted for crimes against humanity has surrendered in the country's North Kivu province.

The mission said Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka surrendered Wednesday to U.N. forces in Mutongo in Congo's east with full knowledge he will stand trial for alleged crimes. It says he has been transferred to Goma, the capital of the province.

Sheka, the founder of Nduma defense of Congo, has been wanted since 2011 under a national warrant for crimes against humanity, including for mass rapes.

Human Rights Watch Central Africa director Ida Sawyer said his surrender brings hope for justice and a reprieve from violence.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by a myriad of armed rebels since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.