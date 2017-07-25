Turkish plane is rerouted to Algiers after false bomb alert

A senior Algerian aviation official says a Turkish Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Algiers airport after a false bomb alert on board.

The Air Algeria official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as she was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the pilot decided Tuesday afternoon to land the Morocco-bound plane in neighboring Algeria's capital after a female passenger claimed she possessed a bomb.

The official said authorities carried out a "systematic search" of the plane, which flew from Istanbul and was headed for Casablanca. No explosive devices were found.

The official added that the woman is not Algerian and that the Algerian security services are holding her for questioning.

The plane has not yet resumed its flight.