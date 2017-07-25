Brazil prosecutors triple budget for corruption probe

The Brazilian Attorney-General's office has tripled its 2018 budget for a probe of a sprawling corruption scandal that has engulfed political and business leaders across Latin America.

Federal prosecutors decided Tuesday to boost spending on the so-called Car Wash investigation from $165 million initially allotted in January to more than $500 million.

The probe could get an additional $165 million later this year, though that is not certain.

High-profile targets of the investigation include former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former lower house Speaker Eduardo Cunha and business mogul Marcelo Odebrecht.