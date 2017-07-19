Hungary searches international trains after bomb threat

Hungarian police say they are inspecting all international trains arriving in Hungary after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.

MAV, Hungary's state railway company, said Wednesday that police haven't found any explosives on any of the trains searched so far. But the checks will be held on all international trains entering Hungary until midnight (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EDT), so passengers should expect delays.

MAV was offering refunds and to rebook trips for passengers affected by the delays caused by the inspections.

The bomb threat came as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also met Wednesday in Budapest with the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.