Heavy rainfall causes floods, havoc in Istanbul

Heavy rainfall has caused floods in Istanbul, inundating roads, underpasses and subway lines and causing havoc in the city.

Several vehicles were stranded in the floodwaters on Tuesday and television footage showed a rescue crew entering an underpass in a rubber boat to help trapped passengers.

The private DHA news agency said people stranded in homes due to flooding in the district of Silivri — one of the worst-hit areas — were also helped out in boats.

The Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Istanbul's Asian and European sides under the Bosporus strait, was temporarily closed to traffic.

Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.