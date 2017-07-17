world

Expand/Collapse Search

CONFLICTS

Erdogan: 'We will chop off the heads of those traitors'

Fox News
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters in Istanbul.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters in Istanbul.  (AP)

In a fiery speech Saturday marking a year since the Turkish government put down a coup attempt, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “chop off the heads” of traitors if capital punishment were restored in the country.

“First of all we will chop off the heads of those traitors,” Erdogan said in a speech celebrating the defeat of the Turkish coup.

DETAINED HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS FACE CHARGES IN TURKEY

The 2016 coup attempt killed 249 people as opposition forces attempted to overthrow Erdogan, who's been in power since 2003.

Related Image

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters outside the Presidential Palace, during the inauguration of a monument to commemorate the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, early Sunday, July 16, 2017 in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey marked the anniversary of the country's crushed military coup with a series of rallies and other commemorative events. (Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool) Expand / Collapse

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters outside the Presidential Palace.  (AP)

In addition to "chopping their heads off," Erdogan suggested when trying the suspects, the government would "make them appear in uniform suits like in Guantanamo.”

Supporters of Erdogan chanted “we are soldiers of Tayyip” and displayed nooses in a symbol of support for the death penalty, AFP reported.

ROMANIA COURT RULES TURKISH WOMAN MUST STAY UNDER ARREST

Related Image

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at a ceremony at Turkey's Parliament to commemorate the one year anniversary of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, early Sunday, July 16, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Erdogan, with a series of events honouring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. (Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool) Expand / Collapse

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at a ceremony at Turkey's Parliament.  (AP)

Erdogan reaffirmed he would be willing to sign any parliament-passed bill on resuming executions.

In 2004, Turkey abolished capital punishment. Any move to restore capital punishment would likely end the Ankara’s European Union membership ambitions.