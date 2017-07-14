Fernanda becomes a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Pacific

Hurricane Fernanda strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane well off Mexico's west coast on Friday but did not pose any immediate threat to land as it headed farther out into the Pacific.

The U.S National Hurricane Center reported that Fernanda's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph (215 kph). It is the second major hurricane of the season.

The center said Fernanda could continue to strengthen as it heads west in the general direction of Hawaii, though the storm is expected to weaken within three days.

Fernanda was centered about 1,060 miles (1,710 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving westward at 12 mph (19 kph).