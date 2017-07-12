Sicily tourist resort evacuated as Italy wildfires spread

next

Italian news reports say hundreds of tourists at a beach resort in Sicily have been evacuated by boat due to wildfires that are blazing across a huge swath of southern Italy.

Additional military troops were being called in to help control the blazes, which civil protection officials and prosecutors say were likely set intentionally.

The ANSA news agency quoted tourists at the Calampiso resort in San Vito Lo Capo, near Trapani, as saying they were being housed in an elementary school Wednesday because they can't return to their rooms.

Other wildfires were encroaching on the Amalfi coast, on Mt. Vesuvius and elsewhere.