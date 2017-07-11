Pair to wed in 1st official UK marriage in Antarctica

Two polar researchers are set to wed in the first official British marriage in Antarctica.

Britons Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester, who have been together for 11 years, will be the first to get married in the British Antarctic Territory since its marriage law was reformed in 2016. The reform made it easier for couples to get a Britain-recognized marriage in the territory.

The couple will marry on either Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather. A small ceremony will be held at the British-run Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island, led by the station leader and magistrate, the British Antarctic Survey said Tuesday.

Sylvester said the location "couldn't be better."

International weddings have previously been held on Antarctica's King George Island at the Russian Orthodox Holy Trinity Church.