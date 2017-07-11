Buddhist monk convicted of abusing children in Germany

A Bavarian court has convicted a Buddhist monk of more than 25 counts of sexually abusing children and sentenced him to seven years and nine months in prison.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that the 62-year-old man was convicted in Augsburg state court of abusing seven children, ages 4 to 13, over a period of almost 15 years.

The monk, identified only as Hans D. in line with German privacy laws, also took pornographic photos of some of his victims and authorities also found him in possession of other child pornography when he was arrested.

The man confessed to all of the accusations against him as his trial opened, meaning his victims were not needed to appear as witnesses.