14 feared dead in mudslide in India's rain-hit northeast

A massive mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains swept into a village in India's remote northeast on Tuesday, leaving 14 people feared dead, officials said.

Police officer Tumme Amor said the mudslide quickly buried at least six homes in Laptap village in Arunachal Pradesh state, giving occupants little time to escape.

The state's top elected official, Pema Khandu, said five bodies have been recovered so far in the village in Papumpare district and relief camps have been set up for people evacuated from mudslide-prone hilly areas.

Khandu tweeted that the heavy rains have disrupted road transport as well as water supplies and electricity in the state capital, Aizawl, and other parts of the state.

Flooding and landslides in another northeastern state, Assam, have killed at least 28 people since mid-June. Around 500,000 people have fled their homes in 800 villages across nearly half of Assam's 27 districts, officials said.

About 20,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps run by the state government.

Deadly floods occur regularly during monsoon season, which runs from June through September.