London attacks: UK Conservative, Labour Parties suspend election campaigns after attacks

Great Britain’s Conservative and Labour Parties suspended its general-election campaigns Sunday hours after twin terror attacks in London left six people dead and 48 others injured.

Prime Minister Theresa May said there will be no campaigning Sunday just days before the June 8 election. May did not say whether campaigning would continue before voting begins.

May was expected to make a public address later in the morning.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement that campaigning would be suspended until the evening “as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury.”

“We will stand together to defend out common values of solidarity, humanity and justice, and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process,” Corbyn said.

May called for a snap election in April in order to gain a bigger majority in Parliament to strengthen the country’s exit from the European Union.

According to BBC, the latest polls suggest that May will still win the election. But the gap varies.

Both campaigns had also been temporarily suspended in wake of the Manchester bombing two weeks ago.

