Mexican drug ring disguised as UberEats distributed pot, police say

Ten people were arrested and charged in Mexico City for allegedly distributing drugs disguised as UberEats delivery guys in some of the city’s most fashionable and artsy neighborhoods.

In the operation, which involved some 200 agents, authorities raided a warehouse and confiscated approximately 660 pounds of marijuana.

UberEats is a Uber application that allows users to order food from a cell phone. Depending on the city, people can sign up to deliver food orders using their car, bike, scooter, or on foot. The false delivery men netted in Mexico City rode bicycles carrying the distinctive UberEats bags to go unnoticed.

According to police, the alleged dealers easily bought the bags online and targeted the Zone Rosa, Polanco and La Condesa, which is home to many foreigners.

Uber issued a statement denying any responsibility and making the company available to the justice system.

"Uber condemns any act that threatens the health or safety of people," the statement read, as quoted by Debate. "We are willing to collaborate with the authorities in their investigation."

UberEats started operations in Mexico City in October of last year, with more than 500 restaurants affiliated to the service.