Barcelona cops shoot at, arrest truck driver in vehicle packed with gas cylinders

Barcelona cops have shot at the driver of a truck reportedly packed with gas cylinders and speeding towards a city center.

The butane-carrying truck reportedly rammed several cars as it sped towards the city.

It is believed that no one was injured in the shooting and the driver, whose motivations are unknown, has been arrested.

But a passerby is reported to have been injured by a butane bottle falling from the truck, LaVanguardia reported.

Local media El Periodico reported that the truck was stolen from a shipyard and driven the wrong way down a road, ramming several vehicles before it was pulled over by police.

