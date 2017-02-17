Car bomb in Turkish town kills 3-year-old, wounds 15 people

A car bomb attack targeted government lodgings in southeastern Turkey on Friday, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding 15 other people, an official said.

The bomb exploded near the homes of judges and prosecutors in the mainly-Kurdish town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.

Sanliurfa governor Gungor Azim Tuna told state-run Anadolu Agency that a young man parked the explosives-laden vehicle near the lodgings and later detonated it with a remote-controlled device. The attack killed the 3-year-old son of a court clerk, he said.

Around 15 people were hospitalized but none of them was in serious condition, Tuna said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Turkey has suffered a series of violent attacks since 2015, carried out either by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants who have led a three-decade old insurgency and resumed fighting in 2015 after a cease-fire collapsed.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has targeted police or government lodgings with car bombs in the past. The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag condemned the attack on Twitter and said the government would not be deterred from its fight against terror groups.

"Our determined and forceful struggle will continue," Bozdag wrote.