At least 4 killed in avalanche near French Alps ski resort; rescue under way

A massive avalanche struck a group of skiers near a popular resort in the French Alps on Monday killing four people, according to rescue crews racing to free five survivors.

The rush of snow near the Tignes resort measured more than 1,300 feet wide, Sky News reported. A separate group of skiers reportedly triggered the avalanche Monday morning.

The victims who survived were "in the process of being extracted," the Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville reported. Two of those who died were initially pulled out alive, Sky News added.

The resort area, not far from the Italian border, was world-renowned for its extensive slopes and dramatic views. Tignes recently claimed it attracted nearly 500,000 vacationers each year.

At least two helicopters and sniffer dogs joined the rescue team. The skiers were hit at an altitude of roughly 6,900 feet.

The four people who died were French nationals, the BBC reported.

Three other people have died in skiing incidents in the Alps and Pyrenees this winter, according to the news agency. At least 21 deaths were reported in the same area last winter.

