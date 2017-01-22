Death toll from Pakistan bomb blast rises to 25

A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a bomb blast in the Kurram tribal region has risen to 25 after three injured people died overnight.

Shahid Khan, an assistant tribal administrator, said Sunday an investigation revealed that 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) of explosives improvised with steal balls were used in the bombing. The attack took place in the crowded fruit and vegetable market in the Shiite dominated town of Parachinar near the Afghan border on Saturday.

Khan said more than 50 wounded were still being treated, some in critical condition.

Khan said some vendors were detained for questioning.

Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned sectarian militant group that has attacked minority Shiites Muslims in the past, claimed responsibility for the attack.