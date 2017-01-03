A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come to Pakistan, ending a months-long dry spell which caused breathing problems and water shortages.

Mohammad Hanif said Tuesday's drizzle in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere prompted many residents to rush outside and enjoy the weather. More rain and snowfall is expected this week, which will help replenish depleted reservoirs in dams.

The unusual four-month long dry spell raised fears of a food shortage. Pakistan's agriculture sector contributes about 25 percent to the country's annual GDP.