A spokesman for a Pakistani militant group says their chief has survived a gun attack while travelling in Afghanistan.

Ali Bin Sufyan said the chief of the Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi group, Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani, came under attack by one of the group's members in Afghanistan's Zabul province Saturday. He said the attacker was killed by the retaliatory fire of Khurasani's bodyguard.

The attack exposes cracks in the unity of the militant group, which in recent months has been involved in major attacks in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, such as those on the Quetta police training center and the Shah Noorani shrine which killed dozens.

Lashker-e-Jhangvi has gained notoriety for targeting the country's minority Shiite sect. Its Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi faction targets the Pakistani state.