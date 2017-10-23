Experts explain how rising carbon dioxide depletes nutrients in our food



Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere continues to rise -- likely impacting the food we eat -- as numerous recent studies show that important crops and most plant species may become less nutritious.

CO 2 levels have increased steadily since the industrial revolution of the 19th century, rising from 280 parts per million (ppm) to current levels over 400 ppm, which is the highest CO 2 concentration in human history -- a threshold which had not been reached in millions of years.

The US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) projects CO 2 levels to reach between 540 ppm and 958 ppm by 2100.





While elevated CO 2 boosts plants’ productivity by stimulating photosynthesis and causing plants to grow larger, it also increases the carbohydrates content and the ratio of carbohydrates to nutrients in plants.

Nutrients do not increase at the same rate as carbohydrates; therefore, plants end up having relatively lower concentrations of proteins and minerals in comparison to carbohydrates, according to Mathematical Biologist Irakli Loladze.

"For every bit of food you eat, there will be more carbs, less protein, less minerals -- zinc, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and so on," Loladze said.

Loladze was one of the first scientists to sound the alarm on the subject.

Loladze first made this predication while doing his post-doctoral work at Princeton University in 2002.

However, the process to compile the data necessary to prove his hypothesis was very slow. It took ten years to compile enough data and two years to publish the analysis of the data, Loladze said.

In 2014, his analysis unequivocally showed that nutrients drop and carbohydrates go up as CO 2 increases.

By 2016, the United States was the first country to formally acknowledge that rising CO 2 lowers the concentrations minerals and proteins in important crops and most plant species, according to Loladze.

It was a key finding in the 2016 U.S. report on climate change impacts on human health. It was one of the only few key findings that are high confidence due to the overwhelming amount of data.

