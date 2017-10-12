How inhaling wildfire smoke can wreak havoc on your health



Fueling the tremendous threat of wildfires raging in parts of the United States each year is the growing concern for adverse health effects resulting from smoke exposure.

From January to October 2017, more than 50,200 wildfires devastated 8.5 million acres in the U.S., compared to more than 46,600 wildfires and 4.8 million acres burned in the same time frame in 2016, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Experts believe climate change with drier and hotter conditions will exacerbate the upsurge in wildfires. The smoke can pose serious health threats ranging from irritated eyes to heart and lung problems.

Researchers who examined the health impacts of U.S. wildfires from 2008 to 2012 found that up to 8,500 people are sent to the hospital with smoke-related respiratory issues annually.

More than 2,000 people each year succumb to the effects of wildfire air pollution, research shows.



“Anytime you talk about smoke inhalation, it’s a potentially a life-threatening situation,” said Dr. Andrew Ordon, an ENT specialist, general surgeon and co-host of “The Doctors.”

“If you inhale too much smoke, it can lead to respiratory failure and you’re not exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide the way you’re supposed to,” Ordon said.

